Bayer's Breakthrough: Kerendia Approved for Heart Failure in India

Bayer has announced an important milestone as its innovative therapy, Kerendia, secured approval from Indian regulators for treating heart failure, a significant medical challenge in the country.

Kerendia, known scientifically as finerenone, already received endorsements as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes.

Expanding the use of finerenone offers a rare avenue for addressing nearly half of heart failure cases in India, marking Bayer's commitment to combating major health issues such as cardiovascular and chronic kidney diseases, noted Shweta Rai, MD of Bayer's Pharmaceutical Division in India.