Bayer's Breakthrough: Kerendia Approved for Heart Failure in India
Bayer has received approval in India for its drug Kerendia to treat heart failure. Finerenone, already approved for CKD linked to type 2 diabetes, now addresses heart failure cases lacking effective treatments. This innovation tackles India's significant health challenges, including cardiovascular and chronic kidney diseases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Bayer has announced an important milestone as its innovative therapy, Kerendia, secured approval from Indian regulators for treating heart failure, a significant medical challenge in the country.
Kerendia, known scientifically as finerenone, already received endorsements as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes.
Expanding the use of finerenone offers a rare avenue for addressing nearly half of heart failure cases in India, marking Bayer's commitment to combating major health issues such as cardiovascular and chronic kidney diseases, noted Shweta Rai, MD of Bayer's Pharmaceutical Division in India.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Launch Four Vande Bharat Express Trains, Boosting Connectivity Across India
PM Modi Cheers Indian Women's Cricket Team's Historic World Cup Triumph
Historic Triumph: Indian Women's Cricket Team Meets President After World Cup Victory
India's Spinners Turn the Tide: Thrilling Victory Against Australia
Kind India: Revolutionizing Charity with a 100 Rupees Revolution