AI: Balancing Productivity and Market Bubbles

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey discusses the potential for AI to create a market bubble, while also acknowledging its capacity to boost productivity. Bailey emphasizes that inflated market expectations and substantial returns from AI developments aren't mutually exclusive, urging vigilance on financial stability implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:44 IST
The Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, recently highlighted the dual potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to influence markets and productivity. While expressing concerns about a potential AI-induced market bubble, Bailey clarified that this doesn't negate the technology's promise of enhancing productivity significantly.

Speaking at a press conference after the decision to keep interest rates steady, Bailey explained that market overvaluation of AI-generated returns remains a possibility. However, he underlined that AI could still deliver considerable benefits, aligning with other productivity movers.

Bailey advised caution, suggesting a need for vigilance regarding AI's implications on financial stability. The uncertain nature of AI's future market returns demands careful analysis to prevent destabilizing economic effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

