AI-Induced Market Bubble: Bank of England Governor's Caution

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warns of a potential AI-induced bubble in markets despite the technology's productivity boost. Although AI could significantly enhance productivity, the uncertainty around future returns might cause market volatility, leading to a correction in equity valuations and global demand impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, has raised concerns about a potential artificial intelligence-induced bubble in financial markets. Despite acknowledging the productivity gains AI is set to deliver, Bailey pointed out the uncertainties surrounding future AI returns.

Following the central bank's decision to maintain interest rates, Bailey emphasized that while AI may likely boost productivity, markets need to cautiously assess future returns. According to the Bank's monetary policy report, current equity valuations are historically stretched, particularly among AI-focused tech firms, making them susceptible to corrections.

Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden added that a decrease in optimism regarding AI's economic impact could dampen global demand and reduce inflationary pressures in the UK. This scenario, Bailey suggested, might tighten financial conditions if an AI-driven bubble were to burst.

