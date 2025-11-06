HPV Vaccine: A Shield Against Cervical Cancer
A new study highlights the long-lasting effectiveness of the HPV vaccine in preventing cervical cancer, particularly when administered at ages 12-13. The research shows significant benefits, including reduced health inequalities in deprived areas, underscoring the importance of vaccination and regular cervical screening in Scotland.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A recent study has affirmed the HPV vaccine's robust and enduring protection against cervical disease, a precursor to cancer. Administered to girls under 18, the vaccine shows the greatest benefits when given between ages 12 and 13, reducing risks significantly.
Conducted by Public Health Scotland with the Universities of Strathclyde and Edinburgh and published in the International Journal of Cancer, the research reveals the vaccine's sustained efficacy over 12 years, particularly among women from deprived Scottish regions, thereby addressing health disparities.
Amid efforts to make cervical cancer rare, Dr. Kirsty Roy from Public Health Scotland emphasizes vaccination for all S1 pupils and encourages regular cervical screenings to maintain low rates of cancer development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA and Lesotho Launch First Joint Time Release Study to Boost Trade Efficiency
Shakti Scheme Revolutionizes Women's Mobility in Bengaluru: A Study
AI tops the list of unfamiliar digital dangers in new study
NZ Launches Measles Immunisation Week Amid Rising Community Transmission
IMF Study Merges Machine Learning with Monetary Policy to Strengthen Risk Frameworks