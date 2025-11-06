Left Menu

French Man Uncovers €700,000 Treasure in Backyard

A man in Neuville-sur-Saone, France, stumbled upon gold bars and coins worth €700,000 while digging a swimming pool. Authorities confirmed he could keep the find as it held no archaeological significance. The treasure, found in plastic bags, offers no clue about its origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A man in the town of Neuville-sur-Saone, just outside Lyon, France, has unearthed a fortune in his backyard while excavating for a swimming pool. The surprising find includes gold bars and coins totaling around 700,000 euros, equivalent to $800,000.

The treasure, found in May and reported to the Regional Directorate of Cultural Affairs, was stored in plastic bags. It was determined not to be archaeological in nature, which allows the discoverer to legally retain possession as there are no historical claims on the hoard.

Local authorities noted the lack of information regarding the treasure's origins, as the previous landowner had passed away, leaving no record or indication of how such wealth ended up buried in the garden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

