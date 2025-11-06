Transforming American Plates: New Dietary Guidelines Ahead

The Trump administration is set to introduce new dietary guidelines in December, targeting the country's ongoing struggles with obesity.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the forthcoming initiative during a White House event, emphasizing its potential to reshape America's food culture. "We're releasing these in December," Kennedy confirmed to reporters.

The guidelines aim to address the high obesity rates, signaling a significant shift in the nation's dietary habits.

(With inputs from agencies.)