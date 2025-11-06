Fire Eruption Sparks Panic in Barwani District Hospital

A sudden fire broke out in the dialysis section of Barwani district hospital, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday. Quick action by hospital authorities ensured no injuries.

According to Civil Surgeon Dr. Anita Singare, one patient undergoing dialysis at the time was safely evacuated. Fire extinguishers were used to control the situation.

Eyewitnesses noted brief panic among patients and attendants. Fortunately, the swift response averted what could have been a larger disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)