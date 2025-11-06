Left Menu

Fire Eruption Sparks Panic in Barwani District Hospital

A fire erupted in the dialysis unit of Barwani district hospital in Madhya Pradesh, causing temporary panic. A single patient was safely evacuated with no injuries reported. Civil Surgeon Dr. Anita Singare confirmed the blaze was controlled by fire extinguishers present at the hospital.

Updated: 06-11-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:03 IST
  • India

A sudden fire broke out in the dialysis section of Barwani district hospital, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday. Quick action by hospital authorities ensured no injuries.

According to Civil Surgeon Dr. Anita Singare, one patient undergoing dialysis at the time was safely evacuated. Fire extinguishers were used to control the situation.

Eyewitnesses noted brief panic among patients and attendants. Fortunately, the swift response averted what could have been a larger disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

