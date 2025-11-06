Left Menu

Senegal Aims for New IMF Lending Programme

IMF's mission to Senegal ended without a new lending programme, but discussions remain ongoing. Senegal is working to address unreported debts from the previous administration. Edward Gemayel, the IMF Mission Chief, expressed confidence that a conclusion could be reached in the coming weeks.

06-11-2025
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently concluded its mission to Senegal without finalizing a new lending programme. However, an IMF official confirmed that efforts are ongoing to establish one swiftly.

Mission Chief Edward Gemayel stated during a press briefing that the dialogue will persist over the next few weeks, highlighting Senegal's dedication to rectifying its financial challenges. The West African nation has uncovered significant debts left unreported by its previous administration, and is keen to stabilize its financial standing.

Gemayel remained hopeful, adding, "We still need some more discussions. Hopefully, in the coming weeks we can reach a conclusion." His comments reflect the urgency of finalizing the programme to support Senegal's economic recovery.

