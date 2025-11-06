Senegal Aims for New IMF Lending Programme

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently concluded its mission to Senegal without finalizing a new lending programme. However, an IMF official confirmed that efforts are ongoing to establish one swiftly.

Mission Chief Edward Gemayel stated during a press briefing that the dialogue will persist over the next few weeks, highlighting Senegal's dedication to rectifying its financial challenges. The West African nation has uncovered significant debts left unreported by its previous administration, and is keen to stabilize its financial standing.

Gemayel remained hopeful, adding, "We still need some more discussions. Hopefully, in the coming weeks we can reach a conclusion." His comments reflect the urgency of finalizing the programme to support Senegal's economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)