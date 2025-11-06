Left Menu

Trump's Prescription Price Slash: A New Era for U.S. Healthcare?

A new deal involving the U.S. government, Eli Lilly, and Novo Nordisk aims to reduce prices for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. This move is expected to increase access to these medications, which could benefit millions of Americans, lowering healthcare costs substantially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to enhance healthcare accessibility, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a groundbreaking deal with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The initiative seeks to dramatically lower the cost of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, providing significant savings for Medicare and Medicaid participants as well as cash payers.

Trump emphasized that U.S. patients pay exorbitantly high prices for prescriptions when compared to other developed nations. He expressed optimism that the agreement would equalize global drug pricing and ensure that these companies offer their medications to Medicaid at 'most-favored-nation' rates.

The deal will result in newly approved weight-loss medications being offered at $149 monthly starting doses, with Medicare and Medicaid price adjustments anticipated across various drugs. Additionally, White House officials announced the creation of TrumpRx, a direct-to-consumer site, further enhancing access and potential savings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

