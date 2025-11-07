Kerala Medical Colleges to Strike for Pay and Posts
Doctors in Kerala's government medical colleges plan a strike on November 13, seeking a salary revision, new posts, and resolution of salary arrears. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association announced the protest, following a past outpatient boycott. Emergency services will be exempt from the protest.
Doctors at government medical colleges in Kerala have announced a strike scheduled for November 13, aiming to push for salary revisions and the creation of new posts.
The announcement was made by the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) amid long-standing grievances that were not addressed by the state's Health Department.
Apart from emergency hospital services, KGMCTA members emphasized that other departments would join the protest, seeking urgent rectification of pay structure irregularities for entry-level doctors and the settlement of salary arrears from 2016 to 2020.
