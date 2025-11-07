Left Menu

Trump's Deal on Weight-Loss Drugs: A Cost-Cutting Revolution or Short-Term Fix?

The Trump administration has brokered a deal to lower the prices of popular weight-loss drugs, such as Wegovy and Zepbound. While this allows more Americans to try them, specialists remain concerned about long-term affordability. The deal expands Medicare coverage for seniors and aims to reduce medical costs related to obesity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:44 IST
The Trump administration has struck a groundbreaking deal aimed at reducing the prices of widely-used weight-loss drugs, including Wegovy and Zepbound. While this move offers a lifeline to millions of Americans struggling with obesity, healthcare specialists caution that long-term accessibility remains uncertain.

Under the agreement, pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk will cut monthly prices for Wegovy to $350, while Eli Lilly sets Zepbound's costs at around $300 for initial treatments. These reductions are part of a pilot program that could become a permanent feature of Medicare policy, provided it demonstrates a decrease in healthcare expenditures tied to obesity.

The initiative also ensures that Americans aged 65 and older on Medicare will see expanded prescription eligibility with a cap of $50 per month for out-of-pocket expenses. Despite the promising developments, experts like Dr. Caroline Apovian highlight ongoing challenges, as many patients may still find the costs prohibitive in the long run.

