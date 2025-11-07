Trump's Deal on Weight-Loss Drugs: A Cost-Cutting Revolution or Short-Term Fix?

The Trump administration has struck a groundbreaking deal aimed at reducing the prices of widely-used weight-loss drugs, including Wegovy and Zepbound. While this move offers a lifeline to millions of Americans struggling with obesity, healthcare specialists caution that long-term accessibility remains uncertain.

Under the agreement, pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk will cut monthly prices for Wegovy to $350, while Eli Lilly sets Zepbound's costs at around $300 for initial treatments. These reductions are part of a pilot program that could become a permanent feature of Medicare policy, provided it demonstrates a decrease in healthcare expenditures tied to obesity.

The initiative also ensures that Americans aged 65 and older on Medicare will see expanded prescription eligibility with a cap of $50 per month for out-of-pocket expenses. Despite the promising developments, experts like Dr. Caroline Apovian highlight ongoing challenges, as many patients may still find the costs prohibitive in the long run.

(With inputs from agencies.)