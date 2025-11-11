Race to Reopen: House Speaker Pushes for Government Shutdown Solution

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, announced on Monday his intent for a vote on a Senate-backed resolution aimed at ending the ongoing federal government shutdown by Wednesday.

Johnson has already informed members of the House to return to Washington, preparing them for imminent legislative action.

In a conversation with Fox Business' 'Kudlow,' Johnson expressed optimism about the timeline, stating the House could quickly pass the measure if the Senate completes its work, thereby moving it to the president's desk.