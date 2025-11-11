Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Compromise

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history may soon end as a Senate agreement that could restore federal funding overcame an initial obstacle. On Sunday night, a deal was reached to provide relief for affected low-income families, unpaid federal workers, and disrupted travelers.

However, the agreement still faces hurdles as Democrats push for health insurance subsidies benefiting 24 million Americans. The compromise sets up a vote in December and has generated friction within Democratic ranks after election successes in New Jersey and Virginia.

Brokered by Senators Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, and independent Senator Angus King, the deal preserves funding for essential programs, despite prior calculated budget cuts by the Trump administration. With further steps pending, the Senate and House could expedite the process, possibly reopening the government before Thanksgiving.