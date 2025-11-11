Left Menu

Currency Rollercoaster: Yen Drops Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution

With the yen at its lowest since February, global currencies are reacting to the anticipated resolution of the U.S. government shutdown. The Senate has passed a funding deal, possibly concluding the longest shutdown. Market watchers await the House's next move, with potential currency fluctuations looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 08:24 IST
Currency Rollercoaster: Yen Drops Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen has reached its lowest point since February, as optimism grows over the end of the U.S. government shutdown. Riskier currencies, including the euro and sterling, have held their ground, driven by the Senate's late Monday approval of a deal to restore federal funding.

The next critical step involves the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson aims to pass the shutdown-ending bill by Wednesday, rallying anticipation for President Donald Trump's signature. In the currency market, significant movements include the Australian dollar's 0.7% increase to $0.6536, while the yen continues to decline after Sunday's breakthrough Senate vote.

Analysts remain cautious, as setbacks in the deal's finalization could disrupt trading liquidity. Market observers are also eyeing key economic reports due this session, which include New Zealand's inflation expectations and wage data from Britain. Of note, the New Zealand dollar struggles against the Australian dollar due to differing regional interest rate forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal at Crossroads: Tackling Debt Vulnerabilities with the IMF

Senegal at Crossroads: Tackling Debt Vulnerabilities with the IMF

 Global
2
Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

 India
3
Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territory

Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territo...

 Global
4
China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025