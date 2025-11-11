Britain Slashes Aid to Fight Global Diseases: A Budgetary Shift

The United Kingdom has announced a significant reduction in its financial commitment to a global initiative aimed at combating AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. The British government has pledged £850 million, marking a 15% decrease from its previous contributions.

This decision reflects a broader trend among major donor nations, which are re-allocating budgetary resources in response to growing defense demands. Britain's move follows a cut in the overall aid budget to 0.3% of gross national income, down from 0.5%.

Amidst these adjustments, the Global Fund is seeking to raise $18 billion to support its cause over the next three years. Despite the funding challenges, significant commitments have also come from Germany and The Gates Foundation.

