Britain Slashes Aid to Fight Global Diseases: A Budgetary Shift

The UK has reduced its contribution to combat AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria by 15%, pledging £850 million. The cut aligns with global trends as countries adjust budgets for defense. This decision comes amid efforts by the Global Fund to raise $18 billion to combat these diseases worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom has announced a significant reduction in its financial commitment to a global initiative aimed at combating AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. The British government has pledged £850 million, marking a 15% decrease from its previous contributions.

This decision reflects a broader trend among major donor nations, which are re-allocating budgetary resources in response to growing defense demands. Britain's move follows a cut in the overall aid budget to 0.3% of gross national income, down from 0.5%.

Amidst these adjustments, the Global Fund is seeking to raise $18 billion to support its cause over the next three years. Despite the funding challenges, significant commitments have also come from Germany and The Gates Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

