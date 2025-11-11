Showdown in Washington: House Reps Race to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

After a 53-day hiatus, members of the House of Representatives returned to Washington on Tuesday, facing congested airports for a crucial vote to potentially end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Nearly 1,200 flights were canceled due to the shutdown, causing lawmakers like Republican Representatives Rick Crawford and Trent Kelly to carpool, while Derrick Van Orden opted to ride his motorcycle from Wisconsin.

The Republican-led House is set to vote on a compromise already approved by the Senate, offering temporary funding until January 30. President Trump is anticipated to sign the deal into law, despite ongoing partisan tensions. The shutdown, beginning on October 1, is in its 42nd day.

The agreement could provide relief to federal workers missing paychecks and families relying on food aid, but Democrat divisions and Trump's fiscal reductions loom large. The deal extends SNAP food assistance uninterrupted till 2026 but contains no measures curbing Trump's potential spending cuts, stoking Democratic discontent.