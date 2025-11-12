Aid Struggles: Essential Supplies Stuck at Gaza Border
Essential supplies for children, including syringes and baby formula, are being blocked from entering Gaza by Israel, hindering UNICEF’s vaccination campaign amid a fragile ceasefire. Despite Israel's claim that aid enters regularly, UNICEF reports critical shortages threatening child health in the war-torn territory.
UNICEF reported on Tuesday that necessary supplies for children, such as syringes for vaccinations and baby formula bottles, are being barred from entering Gaza by Israel. This blockade is challenging aid groups in reaching those in need within the war-stricken area.
Despite a fragile ceasefire, UNICEF is struggling to deliver 1.6 million syringes and solar-powered fridges for vaccine storage to Gaza. These supplies have been stuck in customs since August, according to the organization. Israel categorizes these items as 'dual-use,' potentially serving both civilian and military purposes, complicating their clearance.
The Israeli military's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) denies blocking essential supplies, stating their caution to prevent misuse by Hamas. Meanwhile, UNICEF has launched a large vaccination campaign for over 40,000 children, but continues to face significant supply challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
