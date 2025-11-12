Aid Struggles: Essential Supplies Stuck at Gaza Border

UNICEF reported on Tuesday that necessary supplies for children, such as syringes for vaccinations and baby formula bottles, are being barred from entering Gaza by Israel. This blockade is challenging aid groups in reaching those in need within the war-stricken area.

Despite a fragile ceasefire, UNICEF is struggling to deliver 1.6 million syringes and solar-powered fridges for vaccine storage to Gaza. These supplies have been stuck in customs since August, according to the organization. Israel categorizes these items as 'dual-use,' potentially serving both civilian and military purposes, complicating their clearance.

The Israeli military's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) denies blocking essential supplies, stating their caution to prevent misuse by Hamas. Meanwhile, UNICEF has launched a large vaccination campaign for over 40,000 children, but continues to face significant supply challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)