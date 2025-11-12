Eli Lilly Cuts Ties with CVS Over Weight-Loss Drug Dispute

Eli Lilly, a major pharmaceutical company, has decided to discontinue its drug benefit plan with CVS Health. This move follows CVS's decision to prioritize Novo Nordisk's weight-loss medication, Wegovy, over Lilly's offering, Zepbound. The change will take effect starting January 1, with Lilly's employees being automatically transferred to the pharmacy benefit manager Rightway.

Earlier this year, CVS's Caremark unit announced it would remove Zepbound from its reimbursement list, while promoting Wegovy due to more favorable pricing from Novo Nordisk. This strategic negotiation is aimed at making the medication more accessible and affordable to patients, according to David Whitrap, a CVS spokesperson.

Despite the disruption, CVS maintains high client retention, asserting that competitive drug negotiations between leading companies like Lilly and Novo Nordisk deliver substantial savings for clients. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly remains a formidable competitor in the weight-loss drug sector, going toe-to-toe with Novo's offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)