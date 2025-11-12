Left Menu

Eli Lilly Cuts Ties with CVS Over Weight-Loss Drug Dispute

Eli Lilly is ending its employee drug benefit plan with CVS Health after CVS favored Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug over Lilly's Zepbound. Lilly employees will switch to Rightway's benefit plan. CVS claims it offers savings through competitive negotiations, though Lilly remains a prominent competitor in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 08:35 IST
Eli Lilly Cuts Ties with CVS Over Weight-Loss Drug Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eli Lilly, a major pharmaceutical company, has decided to discontinue its drug benefit plan with CVS Health. This move follows CVS's decision to prioritize Novo Nordisk's weight-loss medication, Wegovy, over Lilly's offering, Zepbound. The change will take effect starting January 1, with Lilly's employees being automatically transferred to the pharmacy benefit manager Rightway.

Earlier this year, CVS's Caremark unit announced it would remove Zepbound from its reimbursement list, while promoting Wegovy due to more favorable pricing from Novo Nordisk. This strategic negotiation is aimed at making the medication more accessible and affordable to patients, according to David Whitrap, a CVS spokesperson.

Despite the disruption, CVS maintains high client retention, asserting that competitive drug negotiations between leading companies like Lilly and Novo Nordisk deliver substantial savings for clients. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly remains a formidable competitor in the weight-loss drug sector, going toe-to-toe with Novo's offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eli Lilly Cuts Ties with CVS Over Weight-Loss Drug Dispute

Eli Lilly Cuts Ties with CVS Over Weight-Loss Drug Dispute

 Global
2
Yu Zidi: Teenage Swimming Sensation Making Waves

Yu Zidi: Teenage Swimming Sensation Making Waves

 Global
3
Mamata Banerjee Calls for Swift Healthcare Appointments and New Cancer Hubs

Mamata Banerjee Calls for Swift Healthcare Appointments and New Cancer Hubs

 India
4
Heightened Vigil in Delhi: Ensuring Security After Red Fort Explosion

Heightened Vigil in Delhi: Ensuring Security After Red Fort Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025