Pharmac Expands Funding for Treatments to Improve Cancer and Chronic Care Access

In a major development for New Zealand’s healthcare system, Associate Health Minister David Seymour and Health Minister Simeon Brown have welcomed Pharmac’s decision to fund access to five new treatments — including key medicines for breast and lung cancer — beginning 1 December 2025. The move represents a significant expansion of the public health safety net, improving access to life-changing therapies for thousands of New Zealanders.

Expanded Access Across Multiple Conditions

Pharmac’s latest funding decisions include both new medicines and more convenient administration options for existing treatments. The list includes:

Subcutaneous ocrelizumab (Ocrevus SC) for multiple sclerosis, offering a faster and less invasive alternative to IV infusions.

Subcutaneous pertuzumab with trastuzumab (Phesgo) for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, the first cancer treatment that can be administered in private clinics.

Faricimab (Vabysmo) for diabetic macular oedema and wet age-related macular degeneration, improving access to cutting-edge eye treatments.

Entrectinib (Rozlytrek) for ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer, expanding options for a rare but serious cancer type.

Continued access to bevacizumab (Avastin) for patients with eye conditions.

These decisions mark one of Pharmac’s most comprehensive announcements in recent years, addressing both accessibility and efficiency in New Zealand’s healthcare delivery.

Improving Patient Access and Experience

Minister David Seymour highlighted that these new funding arrangements demonstrate Pharmac’s commitment to patient-centred decision-making and a more responsive, efficient approach.

“Pharmac listened to what patients want. They funded medicines to make patients’ lives easier and reduce strain on the health system,” Seymour said.

He noted that Phesgo will be the first publicly funded cancer treatment available in private clinics, a move that directly responds to patient feedback. Previously, individuals receiving privately funded cancer care faced a difficult choice: continue treatment privately at great personal cost, or transition to a public hospital, disrupting care during an already stressful period.

The new subcutaneous injections will significantly reduce treatment times — saving an estimated 7,500 hospital infusion hours in the first year, growing to 12,800 hours by year five. This shift is expected to save around $11 million over five years, freeing up both resources and healthcare professionals for other vital services.

“This is exactly what I expect Pharmac to consider,” Seymour added. “Pharmac removed the hospital-only restriction for faricimab to give people better access — a great example of listening to consumers.”

A Government Focused on Faster Cancer Treatment

Health Minister Simeon Brown reaffirmed that cancer care remains a top priority for the Government. He emphasised that improving access to cancer treatments and diagnostics is one of the Government’s five key health targets.

“As Minister of Health, I am focused on improving cancer management through our faster cancer treatment target, strengthening early detection through screening programmes, and ensuring Kiwis have better access to cancer medicines,” Brown said.

The Government’s 2024 Budget delivered a $604 million uplift for Pharmac — its largest increase ever — as part of a $6.294 billion, four-year package to fund more life-saving and life-extending treatments.

“One of the key reasons New Zealanders elected this Government was because they trusted us to fund more cancer medicines,” Brown stated. “Pharmac’s announcement today is another important step for Kiwis with cancer and their families.”

Strengthening the Health System and Restoring Trust

The new funding aligns with broader efforts to streamline health system performance, cut waiting times, and improve equity of access for patients across urban and regional areas. The inclusion of subcutaneous alternatives will allow more treatments to be delivered in community and private settings, reducing hospital congestion and expanding healthcare capacity.

By ensuring better coordination between Medsafe, Pharmac, and Health New Zealand, the Government aims to eliminate unnecessary delays in medicine approval and funding — a key component of its wider health reform agenda.

Looking Ahead

With these new treatments coming into effect from December 2025, thousands of New Zealanders stand to benefit from faster, more convenient, and more affordable access to care. For cancer patients and those living with chronic conditions, these changes will mean less time in hospitals, more treatment options, and greater peace of mind for families.

Minister Seymour summed up the announcement as a model for future healthcare reform, combining efficiency, compassion, and fiscal responsibility.