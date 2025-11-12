Dengue Crisis Hits Tripura: 46 New Cases Raise Concerns

In the town of Kailasahar in Tripura's Unakoti district, health officials report 46 new dengue cases, signaling a potential health crisis.

Dr. Rohan Paul from the local hospital highlights the need for medical testing, as self-medication poses health risks. He emphasizes that the region's year-round dengue testing makes it more prone to the disease.

Efforts are being made to combat the spread, with health authorities conducting awareness campaigns and surveillance to control mosquito breeding grounds in stagnant water.