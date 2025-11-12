Dengue Crisis Hits Tripura: 46 New Cases Raise Concerns
Forty-six new dengue cases have been reported in Kailasahar, Tripura. Of these, 13 patients are hospitalized. Health authorities urge local residents to get tested and avoid self-medication. Stagnant water should be eliminated to reduce mosquito breeding. Awareness campaigns and surveillance efforts are underway to control the outbreak.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In the town of Kailasahar in Tripura's Unakoti district, health officials report 46 new dengue cases, signaling a potential health crisis.
Dr. Rohan Paul from the local hospital highlights the need for medical testing, as self-medication poses health risks. He emphasizes that the region's year-round dengue testing makes it more prone to the disease.
Efforts are being made to combat the spread, with health authorities conducting awareness campaigns and surveillance to control mosquito breeding grounds in stagnant water.
Advertisement