Tragic Bus Crash in Peru's Arequipa Region Claims Lives

At least 37 people died and dozens were injured after a bus collided with a van and plunged into a ravine in Peru's Arequipa region. The accident occurred on the Panamericana Sur highway, with 26 individuals receiving treatment for injuries and three in serious condition, according to local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 37 people lost their lives and numerous others sustained injuries when a bus crashed into a ravine in the Arequipa region of southern Peru, according to local officials on Wednesday.

The incident involved the bus striking a van before veering off the road, ultimately crashing into the ravine, stated Arequipa's regional health chief, Walther Oporto, during a television interview. Emergency services confirmed that 26 people were receiving treatment for injuries, including three individuals in critical condition.

The tragedy occurred early on the Panamericana Sur highway in the Ocona district of Arequipa, with an unofficial report from highway patrol initially noting 16 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

