Tragic Bus Crash in Peru's Arequipa Region Claims Lives
At least 37 people died and dozens were injured after a bus collided with a van and plunged into a ravine in Peru's Arequipa region. The accident occurred on the Panamericana Sur highway, with 26 individuals receiving treatment for injuries and three in serious condition, according to local authorities.
At least 37 people lost their lives and numerous others sustained injuries when a bus crashed into a ravine in the Arequipa region of southern Peru, according to local officials on Wednesday.
The incident involved the bus striking a van before veering off the road, ultimately crashing into the ravine, stated Arequipa's regional health chief, Walther Oporto, during a television interview. Emergency services confirmed that 26 people were receiving treatment for injuries, including three individuals in critical condition.
The tragedy occurred early on the Panamericana Sur highway in the Ocona district of Arequipa, with an unofficial report from highway patrol initially noting 16 fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Erupt: Fatalities and Accusations at Cambodia-Thailand Border
Australia's Crucial WTC Opener Marred by Injuries
Tragedy Strikes: Woman Succumbs to Injuries After Jackal Attack in Jharkhand
Tragic Road Accident in Jaipur Claims Young Student's Life
Tribunal Awards Rs 28.2 Lakh for Fatal Road Accident