Tragic Bus Crash in Peru's Arequipa Region Claims Lives

At least 37 people lost their lives and numerous others sustained injuries when a bus crashed into a ravine in the Arequipa region of southern Peru, according to local officials on Wednesday.

The incident involved the bus striking a van before veering off the road, ultimately crashing into the ravine, stated Arequipa's regional health chief, Walther Oporto, during a television interview. Emergency services confirmed that 26 people were receiving treatment for injuries, including three individuals in critical condition.

The tragedy occurred early on the Panamericana Sur highway in the Ocona district of Arequipa, with an unofficial report from highway patrol initially noting 16 fatalities.

