Alarming Rise in Childhood Hypertension: A Global Health Crisis

Childhood hypertension has nearly doubled from 2000 to 2020, affecting over 6% globally, with obesity as a major contributor. The increase signals a pressing need for improved screening and prevention measures to curb long-term health risks. Regular monitoring and early intervention can reduce future complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 05:07 IST
A startling global analysis reveals that the prevalence of hypertension among children and teenagers has nearly doubled over the last 20 years. According to The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal, this trend escalated from 3.2% in 2000 to more than 6% in 2020.

The research, led by experts from the University of Edinburgh, underscores obesity as a significant factor in this rise. Notably, nearly one-fifth of obese children and adolescents are hypertensive—eight times higher than their healthy-weight peers. Obesity-induced issues like insulin resistance may complicate blood pressure management among the young.

In addition, about 8% of the young population may experience pre-hypertension, a potential precursor to full hypertension. The study indicates a critical need for improved screening and prevention methods. Experts stress early detection to avert severe long-term health effects, as reliance on standard office readings alone may misdiagnose or underreport the condition.

