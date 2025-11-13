Global Pharmaceutical Innovation Unveiled at India's Leading Industry Event

The forthcoming CPHI and PMEC India 2025 event is set to attract more than 50,000 industry professionals and 2,000 exhibitors across the globe, highlighting the Indian pharmaceutical sector's innovations and global collaborations.

Organized by Informa Markets in India, the event will spotlight the entire pharmaceutical value chain, emphasizing themes like API self-reliance, sustainability, and digitalization.

With India's pharmaceutical market projected to reach $130 billion by 2030, the industry's role in economic growth and healthcare accessibility is more pivotal than ever, bolstered by increased government funding and strategic global partnerships.

