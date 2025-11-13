Global Pharmaceutical Innovation Unveiled at India's Leading Industry Event
The 18th edition of CPHI and PMEC India 2025 will host over 50,000 professionals and 2,000 exhibitors from 120+ countries at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. It aims to showcase innovations and collaborations in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on API self-reliance, sustainability, digitalization, and exports.
The forthcoming CPHI and PMEC India 2025 event is set to attract more than 50,000 industry professionals and 2,000 exhibitors across the globe, highlighting the Indian pharmaceutical sector's innovations and global collaborations.
Organized by Informa Markets in India, the event will spotlight the entire pharmaceutical value chain, emphasizing themes like API self-reliance, sustainability, and digitalization.
With India's pharmaceutical market projected to reach $130 billion by 2030, the industry's role in economic growth and healthcare accessibility is more pivotal than ever, bolstered by increased government funding and strategic global partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
