Amazon's Legal Battle and Other US Domestic News Highlights

A proposed class action lawsuit claims that Amazon's treatment of warehouse workers with disabilities is unjust. Filed on Wednesday, the lawsuit challenges Amazon's policy on employee absences, accusing the retailer of docking unpaid time off for workers seeking accommodation, threatening them with termination over excessive absences.

The FDA has unveiled a new approval pathway for personalized therapies targeting rare genetic diseases. Announced by Commissioner Marty Makary and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Vinay Prasad, the plan suggests that companies could use studies with small sample sizes, emphasizing biological plausibility over traditional randomized trials.

President Donald Trump is set to increase domestic travel efforts, highlighting his administration's focus on reducing living costs. Amidst this agenda, Trump blames past policies for price hikes while reinforcing tariff benefits. Additionally, upcoming engagements with Wall Street executives, including JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, are scheduled to strengthen corporate relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)