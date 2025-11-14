Left Menu

Junior Doctors' Strike: A Call for Fair Pay and Job Security

Junior doctors in England are set to strike over job insecurity and pay issues. Talks between the government and the British Medical Association failed, prompting actions to start on November 14. The doctors are demanding a pay restoration, citing inadequate job availability and worsening working conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-11-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 05:31 IST
Junior Doctors' Strike: A Call for Fair Pay and Job Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Junior doctors in England are poised to launch a strike on Friday over pressing concerns about job security and the diminishing value of their pay. The British Medical Association (BMA) noted that the strike could still be averted if the government presents a satisfactory offer to address these issues.

Last year, the Labour government had negotiated a 22% pay increase with junior doctors, aiming to resolve a sequence of strikes that plagued the previous administration. But tensions have resurfaced with the current year's demand for an increase beyond the 5.4% proposed increment, which the government rejected due to financial constraints.

The BMA emphasized that a significant portion of resident doctors remains jobless, despite critical staffing shortages. They are seeking a 29% raise to match the 2008 pay levels. Health Minister Wes Streeting has called the strikes 'unreasonable and unnecessary,' urging reconsideration, while junior doctors deal with challenging working conditions, including inadequate facilities and overwhelming patient loads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Framework Agreements Boost Trade with Latin American Nations

U.S. Framework Agreements Boost Trade with Latin American Nations

 Global
2
Japan's Militaristic Revival: Tensions Flare over Taiwan Remarks

Japan's Militaristic Revival: Tensions Flare over Taiwan Remarks

 Global
3
Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Takes Bold Step Forward in Space Race

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Takes Bold Step Forward in Space Race

 Global
4
Musetti Steps Back: A Shift in Italy's Davis Cup Defense

Musetti Steps Back: A Shift in Italy's Davis Cup Defense

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025