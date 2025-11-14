Left Menu

Revolutionizing Surgery: Portable Telesurgery Console Debuts

A medical technology firm in Gurgaon has developed the MantrAsana Tele Surgeon Console, enabling expert surgeons to perform remote operations. The console promises to make robotic surgery affordable and accessible globally by December. It boasts ergonomic design, integrated electronics, and immersive 3D visualization, transforming healthcare delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A pioneering medical technology firm based in Gurgaon has introduced a cutting-edge telesurgery console designed to enable remote surgeries by expert surgeons. This innovation, named the MantrAsana Tele Surgeon Console, is poised to democratize access to robotic surgery, making it both affordable and accessible.

Developed by SS Innovations International, the console is expected to enter the Indian market by December, followed by international expansion. It is heralded as the world's first fully integrated, portable telesurgery console, allowing precision operations remotely.

Dr Sudhir Srivastava, Founder and Chairman of SS Innovations, emphasized the transformative potential of this Indian innovation, which allows surgeons to operate beyond geographical constraints. The compact console is a self-contained unit that permits operations from the surgeon's office, equipped with 3D visualization and magnetic sensor-based controls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

