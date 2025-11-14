India's Health Pavilion Shines at IITF 2025

The Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, emphasized the government's commitment to achieving national health goals in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting the initiatives at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF).

The 'Swastha Bharat, Sreshth Bharat' themed pavilion underscores the ministry's pivotal role in policy formation and the delivery of healthcare services. With initiatives like the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan targeting 11 crore citizens, and programs like the Tobacco Control for Youth and TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the ministry aims to foster a healthier society.

The health pavilion also offers a glimpse into India's healthcare system, providing services such as CPR awareness sessions and anaemia testing. The Health Secretary urged the fair attendees to engage with the pavilion to enhance their understanding of the healthcare initiatives in place.