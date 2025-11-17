Spain's Economic Growth Forecast and Inequality Concerns

Spain is poised to revise its 2025 economic growth projections, increasing the forecast from 2.7% to 2.9%, while also planning to address inequality among its macroeconomic objectives, according to a report by El Pais newspaper.

Though the pandemic's social impact is easing, poverty and inequality have worsened since the 2008 financial crisis, with child poverty doubling. The Foessa Foundation reports that housing issues are a principal factor in social exclusion, affecting one in four Spaniards.

The Spanish government and economy ministry have not commented on these new GDP forecasts and the introduction of an inequality metric. Eurostat data notes a rise in poverty rates, emphasizing the need for focused socio-economic interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)