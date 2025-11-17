Chronic Pain and Depression: Hidden Drivers of Hypertension

Chronic pain, persisting beyond three months, coupled with depression, has been linked to a higher likelihood of developing high blood pressure in adults, a recent study suggests.

Published in the Hypertension journal, the research analyzed data from over 200,000 adults in the UK Biobank, finding nearly 10% developed hypertension over approximately 13.5 years.

Professor Jill Pell emphasizes that early detection and treatment of depression among those suffering pain could reduce their hypertension risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)