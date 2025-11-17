Left Menu

Chronic Pain and Depression: Hidden Drivers of Hypertension

A study revealed that chronic pain and depression significantly increase the risk of developing high blood pressure in adults. The research, analyzing data from the UK Biobank, indicates that addressing depression early in patients with chronic pain may help mitigate the risk of hypertension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:38 IST
Chronic pain, persisting beyond three months, coupled with depression, has been linked to a higher likelihood of developing high blood pressure in adults, a recent study suggests.

Published in the Hypertension journal, the research analyzed data from over 200,000 adults in the UK Biobank, finding nearly 10% developed hypertension over approximately 13.5 years.

Professor Jill Pell emphasizes that early detection and treatment of depression among those suffering pain could reduce their hypertension risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

