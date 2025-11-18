Left Menu

Trump's Initiative: Slashing Healthcare Costs

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to travel domestically before year-end to promote his economic agenda and make announcements on reducing healthcare costs. This effort aims to combat inflation, address higher prices, and improve his approval ratings, which have been affected by these economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:32 IST
Trump's Initiative: Slashing Healthcare Costs
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to intensify his domestic travel before the year's end to advance his economic initiatives, focusing particularly on healthcare cost reduction, according to a senior White House official.

This move comes as Trump aims to tackle inflation and the rising prices that have negatively impacted his approval ratings in recent months.

In the coming days and weeks, he is expected to unveil new measures aimed at making healthcare more affordable for Americans while bolstering his economic message ahead of the planned trips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

 Global
2
UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

 Global
3
Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry

Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025