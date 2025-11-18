Trump's Initiative: Slashing Healthcare Costs

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to intensify his domestic travel before the year's end to advance his economic initiatives, focusing particularly on healthcare cost reduction, according to a senior White House official.

This move comes as Trump aims to tackle inflation and the rising prices that have negatively impacted his approval ratings in recent months.

In the coming days and weeks, he is expected to unveil new measures aimed at making healthcare more affordable for Americans while bolstering his economic message ahead of the planned trips.

(With inputs from agencies.)