Empowering Miles: Jaipur Foot Brings Mobility to Thousands Worldwide

The Jaipur Foot, a rubber-based prosthetic limb, has changed the lives of 1,984 beneficiaries in recent international outreach events. These efforts were directed by the Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti, an NGO dedicated to rehabilitating individuals with disabilities, as officials confirmed on Sunday.

These camps, held in Nicaragua, Myanmar, and Trinidad and Tobago, were part of the 'India for Humanity' initiative, supported by the Ministry of External Affairs. In Managua, Nicaragua, 531 people received the prosthetic, while another 650 were aided in two separate events in Yangon, Myanmar. In Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 803 individuals, including many of Indian descent, were fitted with the device and other mobility aids.

According to BMVSS president Satish Mehta, the initiative's foreign camps have been widely accepted, with teams now en route to Tanzania and Mozambique, where each country anticipates helping 500 individuals. More than 45,000 lives in 46 countries have been transformed through this NGO's efforts, the officials stated.

