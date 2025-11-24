Left Menu

Building a Future-Ready Healthcare System: Industry and Policymaker Partnerships

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories emphasized the importance of partnerships between policymakers and industry leaders to foster a forward-looking healthcare system. Satish Reddy, chairman of Dr Reddy's, advocated for risk-based innovation funding to enhance India's pharmaceutical landscape during a Pre-Budget Consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Dr Reddy's Laboratories highlighted the critical need for collaboration between policymakers and industry leaders to develop a healthcare system poised for the future.

In a meeting at the sixth Pre-Budget Consultation chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chairman Satish Reddy emphasized the importance of risk-based innovation funding to bolster India's pharmaceutical sector.

Reddy articulated the company's vision on LinkedIn, stating that such partnerships are essential for enhancing patient access and affordability in healthcare across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

