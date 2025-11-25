UK Expands Sugar Tax to Include Milk-Based Drinks

The UK government has announced an expansion of the Soft Drinks Industry Levy, commonly known as the sugar tax, to include more pre-packaged milk-based beverages. This move is part of a continued offensive against obesity, which poses significant health challenges for the nation.

The Department of Health and Social Care has identified milk-based drinks with added sugars—such as supermarket milkshakes, flavored milks, and ready-to-drink coffees—as containing sugar levels comparable to traditional fizzy drinks. Companies have a deadline until January 2028 to reduce their sugar content or face additional levies, potentially bringing in 1 billion pounds worth of health and economic advantages.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting emphasized the importance of reducing sugar levels, linking it to improved children's health and reduced NHS pressure. With the levy potentially adding 45 million pounds to the national treasury, it's also seen as supportive of upcoming fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)