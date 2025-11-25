Left Menu

UK Expands Sugar Tax to Include Milk-Based Drinks

The UK government has extended its Soft Drinks Industry Levy to include milk-based products like flavored milks and milkshakes. The expansion seeks to reduce sugar intake, cutting around 17 million daily calories and generating significant health and economic benefits. Companies have until 2028 to comply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:09 IST
UK Expands Sugar Tax to Include Milk-Based Drinks
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has announced an expansion of the Soft Drinks Industry Levy, commonly known as the sugar tax, to include more pre-packaged milk-based beverages. This move is part of a continued offensive against obesity, which poses significant health challenges for the nation.

The Department of Health and Social Care has identified milk-based drinks with added sugars—such as supermarket milkshakes, flavored milks, and ready-to-drink coffees—as containing sugar levels comparable to traditional fizzy drinks. Companies have a deadline until January 2028 to reduce their sugar content or face additional levies, potentially bringing in 1 billion pounds worth of health and economic advantages.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting emphasized the importance of reducing sugar levels, linking it to improved children's health and reduced NHS pressure. With the levy potentially adding 45 million pounds to the national treasury, it's also seen as supportive of upcoming fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil
2
Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

 India
3
Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

 India
4
Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025