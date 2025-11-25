UK's Minimum Wage Hike Sparks Inflation Debate

The UK government announced a significant wage increase, raising the minimum hourly rate by 4.1% to £12.71 starting next April. While finance minister Rachel Reeves praised the move as a means to ensure fair compensation for low-income workers, some employers voiced concerns about rising costs.

The minimum wage hike aims to support 2.4 million workers aged 21 and over, alongside a smaller increase for apprentices and younger workers. However, sectors like hospitality warn this could lead to higher consumer prices, with inflationary pressures already evident in Britain's economic landscape.

The Bank of England remains cautious, as wage growth challenges their inflation targets. Employers struggle with labor costs affecting hiring, contributing to a 5.0% unemployment rate—the highest since 2021. Despite the challenges, the Low Pay Commission believes the increase balances worker needs with employer capabilities.