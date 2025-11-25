UK's Minimum Wage Hike Sparks Inflation Debate
The UK government is set to raise the main minimum wage by 4.1% to £12.71 per hour from next April. This decision, intended to align with average pay and reward low-income workers, has sparked concerns from the hospitality industry about potential price hikes and inflation increases.
The minimum wage hike aims to support 2.4 million workers aged 21 and over, alongside a smaller increase for apprentices and younger workers. However, sectors like hospitality warn this could lead to higher consumer prices, with inflationary pressures already evident in Britain's economic landscape.
The minimum wage hike aims to support 2.4 million workers aged 21 and over, alongside a smaller increase for apprentices and younger workers. However, sectors like hospitality warn this could lead to higher consumer prices, with inflationary pressures already evident in Britain's economic landscape.
The Bank of England remains cautious, as wage growth challenges their inflation targets. Employers struggle with labor costs affecting hiring, contributing to a 5.0% unemployment rate—the highest since 2021. Despite the challenges, the Low Pay Commission believes the increase balances worker needs with employer capabilities.
