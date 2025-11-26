Zydus and RK Pharma Collaborate for Oncology Care Breakthrough
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has teamed up with RK Pharma Inc to bring a new sterile injectable oncology care product to the US. RK Pharma will handle production, while Zydus oversees NDA submission and commercialization, aiming for a 2026 launch. The partnership aims to improve healthcare access and patient care.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has announced a strategic collaboration with RK Pharma Inc, focusing on a novel sterile injectable oncology supportive care product for the US market.
As per the terms, RK Pharma will handle the manufacturing and supply of the product, while Zydus will take charge of the new drug application submission and commercialization once the product is available.
The product, expected to launch in 2026, aims to minimize dosing errors and improve healthcare compliance, targeting a significant market potential of 6.2 million units.
