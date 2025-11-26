Thyroid Imbalance in Mothers: A Hidden Autism Risk
Out-of-balance thyroid hormones during pregnancy can elevate the risk of autism in children, especially if there's pre-pregnancy dysfunction. Proper management can mitigate this risk, emphasizing the need for routine thyroid hormone monitoring during pregnancy.
Recent research highlights the risk of autism in children born to mothers with thyroid hormone imbalances during pregnancy, particularly when pre-existing conditions are not adequately managed. A study spanning 51,000 births identifies a significant risk elevation linked to untreated thyroid dysfunction in mothers.
Study lead Idan Menashe of Ben-Gurion University emphasized that adequately controlling thyroid dysfunction greatly reduces the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) risk. However, prolonged periods of hypothyroidism, particularly throughout pregnancy, considerably increase the odds of an autism diagnosis.
The findings stress the crucial role of maternal thyroid hormones for fetal brain development. Researchers urge routine thyroid monitoring and timely treatment adjustments to maintain normal hormone levels, reducing the ASD risk in offspring.
(With inputs from agencies.)
