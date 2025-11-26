Left Menu

Delhi's Breathless Battle: Congress Urges Action on Air Quality Crisis

Delhi Congress spotlighted the severe air pollution crisis in the city, calling it a health emergency. Leaders demanded action from the ruling BJP as air quality deteriorated to alarming levels. They criticized previous government efforts and highlighted the struggle of construction workers affected by pollution control measures.

In a dramatic demonstration, Delhi Congress leaders wore masks and carried oxygen cylinders at a press conference to emphasize the severe deterioration of air quality in the national capital. They demanded immediate action from the ruling BJP to mitigate what they termed a 'health emergency.'

The air quality index plunged to a 'very poor' level with a score of 335, marking nearly two weeks of alarming conditions. Delhi Congress head Devender Yadav criticized the current administration, stating their intention to submit a memorandum to the Delhi government.

Highlighting the pressures on construction workers due to pollution control bans, Yadav emphasized the dual challenges of pollution and unemployment. He also recalled former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's achievements in tackling environmental issues, contrasting them with the current and previous governments' shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

