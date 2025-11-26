Delhi's Breathless Battle: Congress Urges Action on Air Quality Crisis
Delhi Congress spotlighted the severe air pollution crisis in the city, calling it a health emergency. Leaders demanded action from the ruling BJP as air quality deteriorated to alarming levels. They criticized previous government efforts and highlighted the struggle of construction workers affected by pollution control measures.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic demonstration, Delhi Congress leaders wore masks and carried oxygen cylinders at a press conference to emphasize the severe deterioration of air quality in the national capital. They demanded immediate action from the ruling BJP to mitigate what they termed a 'health emergency.'
The air quality index plunged to a 'very poor' level with a score of 335, marking nearly two weeks of alarming conditions. Delhi Congress head Devender Yadav criticized the current administration, stating their intention to submit a memorandum to the Delhi government.
Highlighting the pressures on construction workers due to pollution control bans, Yadav emphasized the dual challenges of pollution and unemployment. He also recalled former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's achievements in tackling environmental issues, contrasting them with the current and previous governments' shortcomings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Accuses RSS-BJP of Undermining India's Constitution on Constitution Day
Resignation Rumbles: AIADMK and BJP Alliance Unshaken
Karnataka Power Tussle: BJP Calls for Election Amid Farmers' Distress
Congress MLAs Accuse BJP of Hypocrisy Amid Law and Order Protest
Redeploying DTC Drivers: A Solution for Delhi's Pollution Crisis?