Delhi's Breathless Battle: Congress Urges Action on Air Quality Crisis

In a dramatic demonstration, Delhi Congress leaders wore masks and carried oxygen cylinders at a press conference to emphasize the severe deterioration of air quality in the national capital. They demanded immediate action from the ruling BJP to mitigate what they termed a 'health emergency.'

The air quality index plunged to a 'very poor' level with a score of 335, marking nearly two weeks of alarming conditions. Delhi Congress head Devender Yadav criticized the current administration, stating their intention to submit a memorandum to the Delhi government.

Highlighting the pressures on construction workers due to pollution control bans, Yadav emphasized the dual challenges of pollution and unemployment. He also recalled former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's achievements in tackling environmental issues, contrasting them with the current and previous governments' shortcomings.

