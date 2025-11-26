Insurance Hurdles Delay Crucial Bariatric Surgeries in India

Insurance-related barriers are causing significant delays in crucial bariatric and metabolic surgeries for patients with severe obesity, a survey from the Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India (OSSI) reveals. These delays threaten timely care due to cumbersome approval processes and inadequate awareness of insurance coverage.

The survey found that since the 2019 Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) mandate requiring coverage, patient interest has surged. However, insurance utilization remains low as many patients are unaware of coverage, deterred by high out-of-pocket expenses, or ensnared by complex paperwork.

Both current and former presidents of OSSI have called for urgent reforms to simplify insurance processes and expand criteria. They emphasize that bariatric surgery is a medical necessity, not a luxury, advocating for streamlined procedures to prevent worsening of obesity-related conditions while waiting for insurance approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)