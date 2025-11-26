Left Menu

Insurance Hurdles Delay Crucial Bariatric Surgeries in India

A survey reveals that insurance-related barriers are delaying necessary bariatric and metabolic surgeries for severe obesity patients in India. While demand has increased post-IRDAI's 2019 mandate, low awareness, high costs, and complex paperwork hinder insurance utilization, urging reform to enhance healthcare access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Insurance-related barriers are causing significant delays in crucial bariatric and metabolic surgeries for patients with severe obesity, a survey from the Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India (OSSI) reveals. These delays threaten timely care due to cumbersome approval processes and inadequate awareness of insurance coverage.

The survey found that since the 2019 Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) mandate requiring coverage, patient interest has surged. However, insurance utilization remains low as many patients are unaware of coverage, deterred by high out-of-pocket expenses, or ensnared by complex paperwork.

Both current and former presidents of OSSI have called for urgent reforms to simplify insurance processes and expand criteria. They emphasize that bariatric surgery is a medical necessity, not a luxury, advocating for streamlined procedures to prevent worsening of obesity-related conditions while waiting for insurance approvals.

