Climate Change's Impact: Health at Risk in Vulnerable Indian Districts

A study reveals children in Indian districts vulnerable to climate change are 25% more likely to be underweight. Such districts underperform in health targets and face difficulties in healthcare access. Climate risks threaten India's progress on Sustainable Development Goals, stressing the need for urgent adaptive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:47 IST
A recent study highlights the alarming impact of climate change on public health in India, revealing that children in highly vulnerable districts have a 25% increased likelihood of being underweight. These areas consistently fall short of health targets, including stunting and accessing healthcare services.

The research, conducted by Delhi's Institute of Economic Growth and published in PLOS One, underscores that 80% of India's population resides in areas prone to extreme weather events. This vulnerability threatens the nation's progress toward the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), established in 2015 to achieve peace and prosperity globally by 2030.

The study, analyzing data from the National Family Health Survey and CRIDA, found a 38% higher likelihood of non-institutional deliveries in these districts. Moreover, the study suggests an urgent need for adaptive health strategies to combat the rising climate risks, crucial for achieving desired health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

