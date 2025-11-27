Left Menu

JPMorgan to Construct Iconic Tower in London's Canary Wharf

JPMorgan plans to build a massive new tower in London's Canary Wharf. The project, costing billions, will create 7,800 jobs and offer 3 million square feet of office space, double that of current European skyscrapers. This move signals a post-Brexit commitment to the UK amidst positive economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:49 IST
JPMorgan to Construct Iconic Tower in London's Canary Wharf
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

JPMorgan announced plans on Thursday to construct a significant new tower in the Canary Wharf financial district of East London, marking a substantial investment in the UK. The project, estimated to cost billions of pounds, is anticipated to contribute £9.9 billion to the local economy over six years and generate 7,800 job opportunities.

The proposed tower will boast 3 million square feet, making it one of the largest in Europe by floorspace. This new development reflects the bank's confidence in the UK economy following a reassuring national budget aimed at encouraging investor confidence.

Designed by Foster + Partners, the tower on the 'Riverside South' site comes amid JPMorgan's strategic post-Brexit expansion. The commitment indicates a move to solidify its presence in Europe, as London's appeal as a financial hub has waned since Brexit. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs also plans to increase its workforce in Birmingham, signaling broader investment trends by US banks in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Women's Premier League Gears Up for Exciting 2024 Edition

Women's Premier League Gears Up for Exciting 2024 Edition

 India
3
Haryana Health Services Disrupted: Government Doctors Strike for Career Progression

Haryana Health Services Disrupted: Government Doctors Strike for Career Prog...

 India
4
Delhi-NCR's Invisible Crisis: A City Under Siege from Air Pollution

Delhi-NCR's Invisible Crisis: A City Under Siege from Air Pollution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025