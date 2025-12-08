Rajasthan MPs Join Nadda to Boost Political Momentum Toward a TB Mukt Bharat

In a significant push to reinforce political leadership in India’s battle against tuberculosis, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda today convened an intensive briefing with Members of Parliament from Rajasthan. The interaction, held on the sidelines of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, is part of a nationwide series of engagements aimed at deepening parliamentary participation under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The meeting, held at the Parliament House Annexe Extension in New Delhi, saw the participation of Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, and Union Minister of State for Railways & Food Processing Industries Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu, alongside several MPs from both Houses representing Rajasthan. The session underscored that sustained political engagement remains a cornerstone for accelerating India’s progress toward eliminating TB by 2025.

Rajasthan’s Progress and National Achievements Highlighted

Commending the proactive involvement of Rajasthan's elected representatives, Shri Nadda lauded the state’s advances in expanding access to TB screening, diagnostic services, and treatment coverage. He noted that India has achieved a 21% reduction in TB incidence between 2015 and 2024—nearly twice the pace of the global decline. The country has also recorded a remarkable 90% treatment success rate, as highlighted in the WHO Global TB Report 2025, positioning India as a global leader in the fight against TB.

However, Nadda stressed the urgency of addressing the persistent challenge of asymptomatic TB, which often delays detection and contributes to silent community transmission. He urged parliamentarians to enhance their oversight roles, monitor district-level implementation, and mobilize communities to embrace early testing and treatment pathways.

Strengthening Community-Led Action

The Minister highlighted the significance of the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative, which links community donors with TB patients to provide nutritional, psychosocial, and livelihood support. He called on MPs to champion these efforts by organizing Ni-kshay Shivirs in their constituencies and nurturing public involvement to dismantle stigma surrounding the disease.

Rajasthan MPs collectively committed to expanding awareness campaigns, strengthening grassroots engagement, and promoting health-seeking behavior. They emphasized the need to incorporate local influencers, self-help groups, and panchayat leadership to build a people-centered movement against TB.

Government’s Strategic Roadmap

Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava presented the government’s forward-looking strategy, highlighting the rollout of AI-enabled diagnostic technologies, enhanced molecular testing capacity, and community-based screening drives to ensure early case detection. She also underscored the importance of nutrition-centric interventions—particularly critical for vulnerable households—to improve treatment adherence and overall recovery rates.

Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Health Mission, provided an update on key milestones achieved under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. She outlined the next phase of the mission, including expanded digital surveillance, integrated service delivery, and strengthened collaboration with state governments and civil society partners.

A Unified Resolve Toward TB Elimination

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment from Rajasthan’s parliamentarians to intensify constituency-level oversight, mobilize public participation, and reinforce the vision of a TB Mukt Bharat. Their collective resolve reflects the growing recognition that political will, technological innovation, and community empowerment are all vital to ending one of the world’s oldest diseases.