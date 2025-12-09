Task Force Initiated to Combat Scrub Typhus in Andhra Pradesh

In response to the alarming spread of scrub typhus in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has mandated the establishment of a task force composed of national health experts to devise preventive measures.

The state has reported approximately 1,600 cases, with the Chittoor district being the most affected, registering 420 incidents. Alarmingly, nine individuals have succumbed to multi-organ failure, though no direct deaths from scrub typhus have been confirmed.

The disease's prevalence ranks Andhra Pradesh eighth nationally, prompting the Chief Minister's directive for expedited preventive strategies to curb the disease's reach.

