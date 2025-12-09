Left Menu

Task Force Initiated to Combat Scrub Typhus in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered the creation of a task force involving national experts to address the rising cases of scrub typhus in the state. Despite nearly 1,600 cases, no direct deaths have been recorded, though multi-organ failure claimed nine lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:08 IST
Task Force Initiated to Combat Scrub Typhus in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to the alarming spread of scrub typhus in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has mandated the establishment of a task force composed of national health experts to devise preventive measures.

The state has reported approximately 1,600 cases, with the Chittoor district being the most affected, registering 420 incidents. Alarmingly, nine individuals have succumbed to multi-organ failure, though no direct deaths from scrub typhus have been confirmed.

The disease's prevalence ranks Andhra Pradesh eighth nationally, prompting the Chief Minister's directive for expedited preventive strategies to curb the disease's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

