2026 NDAA: Keeping Allies Secure Amid Global Tensions

The U.S. House of Representatives has greenlit the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a critical policy proposal for the Pentagon, valued at nearly $1 trillion. This marks the 63rd consecutive year Congress has passed the NDAA, ensuring it remains an essential legislative fixture on Capitol Hill.

Incorporating a wide range of defense and geopolitical strategies, the NDAA establishes support initiatives for European security, including a notable provision of $800 million in military aid for Ukraine. Noteworthy conditions have been included to sustain U.S. military presence in Europe and maintain NATO command structures.

The NDAA also contemplates the rising threats posed by China, instituting a process to screen investments in sensitive Chinese technologies. Heavy backing for Taiwan's defense initiative features prominently, alongside a $1.5 billion security aid package for the Philippines, affirming U.S. commitment to allies in the Asia-Pacific region.

