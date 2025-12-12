Left Menu

Tukysa's Triumph: Extending Survival in Breast Cancer Patients

Tukysa, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor by Pfizer, delays disease progression in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. In a late-stage trial with 654 patients, it improved progression-free survival by 8.6 months compared to a placebo. Results emphasize enhancing HER2 targeting in maintenance therapy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:32 IST
Tukysa's Triumph: Extending Survival in Breast Cancer Patients

Pfizer's drug Tukysa has been shown to significantly delay disease progression in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer during maintenance therapy, according to a late-stage trial. Tukysa, or tucatinib, is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets the HER2 protein on cancer cells, helping to inhibit tumor growth.

Previously approved for colorectal cancer and later-stage breast cancer, Tukysa was tested on 654 patients with HER2-positive advanced breast cancer. This group had already completed chemotherapy and treatment with Roche's Herceptin and Perjeta without disease progression. As part of maintenance therapy, patients were randomly assigned Tukysa or a placebo, with Tukysa recipients showing significant improvement.

After a median follow-up of 23 months, patients receiving Tukysa experienced over two years of progression-free survival, surpassing the placebo group by 8.6 months. The study underscores the importance of HER2 targeting in maintenance therapy, as outlined by Dr. Erika Hamilton of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025