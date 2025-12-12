Tukysa's Triumph: Extending Survival in Breast Cancer Patients

Pfizer's drug Tukysa has been shown to significantly delay disease progression in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer during maintenance therapy, according to a late-stage trial. Tukysa, or tucatinib, is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets the HER2 protein on cancer cells, helping to inhibit tumor growth.

Previously approved for colorectal cancer and later-stage breast cancer, Tukysa was tested on 654 patients with HER2-positive advanced breast cancer. This group had already completed chemotherapy and treatment with Roche's Herceptin and Perjeta without disease progression. As part of maintenance therapy, patients were randomly assigned Tukysa or a placebo, with Tukysa recipients showing significant improvement.

After a median follow-up of 23 months, patients receiving Tukysa experienced over two years of progression-free survival, surpassing the placebo group by 8.6 months. The study underscores the importance of HER2 targeting in maintenance therapy, as outlined by Dr. Erika Hamilton of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute.