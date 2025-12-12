New Task Force in Maharashtra Targets Child Malnutrition Crisis

Maharashtra is intensifying its fight against child malnutrition with a new task force initiative, revealed today by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare. This announcement comes in response to recent discussions in the legislative council regarding child mortality due to malnutrition in the Melghat region of eastern Maharashtra.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, legislator Uma Khapre reported 65 child deaths over the past five months, shedding light on hospital shortcomings in the area. Minister Meghna Bordikar assured that all government sectors are collaborating to curb child mortality rates.

Minister Tatkare emphasized significant progress, noting a steady decline in infant malnutrition deaths since 2019. The special task team, comprising members from the Tribal Welfare, Health, and Women and Child Development departments, is set to further these efforts to eradicate malnutrition-linked fatalities entirely.

