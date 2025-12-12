Left Menu

New Task Force in Maharashtra Targets Child Malnutrition Crisis

Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, announced a special task team to combat child malnutrition, following legislative discussions on children's deaths in Melghat. The task team aims to address nutritional deficiencies and improve healthcare, with efforts showing a decline in malnutrition-linked mortality rates over recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is intensifying its fight against child malnutrition with a new task force initiative, revealed today by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare. This announcement comes in response to recent discussions in the legislative council regarding child mortality due to malnutrition in the Melghat region of eastern Maharashtra.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, legislator Uma Khapre reported 65 child deaths over the past five months, shedding light on hospital shortcomings in the area. Minister Meghna Bordikar assured that all government sectors are collaborating to curb child mortality rates.

Minister Tatkare emphasized significant progress, noting a steady decline in infant malnutrition deaths since 2019. The special task team, comprising members from the Tribal Welfare, Health, and Women and Child Development departments, is set to further these efforts to eradicate malnutrition-linked fatalities entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

