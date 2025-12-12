Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious AYUSH Policy to Boost State's Healthcare Hub Status

Uttar Pradesh has announced a groundbreaking policy to elevate its position in the AYUSH sector of India. The state aims to establish itself as a key player by offering substantial incentives to attract investors and develop infrastructure for AYUSH industries.

The policy focuses on making the state a hub for AYUSH research, enhancing treatment facilities in AYUSH hospitals, and improving public access to healthcare services. Additionally, there will be a strong emphasis on traditional practices like Panchakarma and Naturopathy.

The government is also set to introduce new courses related to AYUSH operations, enhancing education and employment prospects for youth. With these efforts, Uttar Pradesh seeks to promote its AYUSH medical systems globally and foster comprehensive sector development.

