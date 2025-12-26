Tragedy in Triage: Man Dies Waiting in Canadian ER

An Indian-origin man, Prashant Sreekumar, has died of suspected cardiac arrest after enduring more than eight hours in a Canadian hospital's emergency room, according to reports from Global News.

Prashant, 44, was initially admitted to triage after experiencing severe chest pain at his workplace on December 22. Despite indicating extreme discomfort and a significant rise in blood pressure, his condition was not prioritized, prompting only basic interventions such as an electrocardiogram and analgesics like Tylenol.

His death has sparked an outrage in the community, with family members seeking explanations for the prolonged wait and lack of urgent care. Prashant's wife and children mourn the loss of a beloved family man, as questions linger about the hospital's handling of his case.

