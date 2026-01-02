Left Menu

Empowering Mobility: Free Prosthetics Camp Lights Up Lives in Thane

A voluntary organization will host a free prosthetic limb camp on January 18 in Dombivali, Maharashtra. The autofoldable, lightweight limbs will aid nearly 300 individuals, improving their mobility for daily activities. Bharat Vikas Parishad and Divyang Kendra Pune, having assisted 25,000 before, are organizing the event.

A voluntary organization is set to host a landmark event in Dombivali, Maharashtra, providing crucial support for those in need. On January 18, a camp will distribute prosthetic limbs free of cost to nearly 300 individuals, an initiative aimed at significant lifestyle improvement.

The modern assistive devices being offered are notably lightweight and autofoldable, making them extraordinarily user-friendly. These prosthetics are especially beneficial in rural areas, enabling users to effortlessly perform tasks like walking, running, swimming, and even operating a bike or participating in agriculture.

This benevolent event is a joint effort of the Bharat Vikas Parishad and Pune's Divyang Kendra, a facility with a commendable 25-year history during which they have equipped 25,000 people with artificial limbs. Their continued dedication highlights a meaningful stride toward enhancing mobility for the underprivileged.

