Unlocking the Brain's Role in Hypertension: The pFL Puzzle

A study reveals that the lateral parafacial region of the brain, known for regulating breathing, may also influence blood pressure by connecting with nerves that tighten blood vessels. This discovery could lead to new treatments for hypertension, especially by targeting the pFL neurons for therapeutic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:30 IST
The lateral parafacial (pFL) region of the brain, a key player in controlling breathing, may have a more intricate role than previously thought. Recent research suggests that it also interacts with nerves responsible for tightening blood vessels, thus influencing blood pressure.

The study, conducted by Julian Paton of the University of Auckland and published in Circulation Research, indicates potential new treatment avenues for hypertension by targeting the pFL region. Paton's findings show that in rat models, when the pFL was inactivated, blood pressure normalized.

This discovery is pivotal, especially when considering conditions involving strong abdominal contractions like laughing or coughing, which might affect blood pressure levels. Researchers propose that therapeutic interventions could focus on suppressing pFL neuron activity to manage hypertension effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

