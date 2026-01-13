NYC Nurses' Strike: A Call for Dignity and Fair Treatment

In the midst of a severe flu season, thousands of New York City nurses have launched a strike targeting some of the city's leading hospital systems, entering its second day. The walkout includes approximately 15,000 nurses from various private healthcare facilities.

In an effort to cope with the absence of regular staff, the affected hospitals have employed a significant number of temporary nurses. Despite the labor dispute, both the striking nurses and hospital management emphasize that patients should continue seeking medical care during this period.

At the heart of the nurses' grievances are staffing issues, with nurses accusing the well-funded medical centers of failing to ensure reasonable and safe workloads. Hospital representatives argue that recent improvements have been made but claim the union's demands remain financially unviable. Meanwhile, the city's mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has publicly supported the nurses' call for respectful treatment and fair compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)